6.4 Magnitude 6.4 Quake Strikes Off Japan Cost: USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Japan early Monday, according to the US Geological Survey, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 41.7 kilometers (26 miles) beneath the Pacific seabed, less than 50 kilometers off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, the USGS said on its website, rating the risk of casualties and damage as low.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) put the quake at a magnitude of 6.1 and a depth of 50 kilometers.

Japan's Kyodo news Agency said no tsunami warning had been issued after the tremor, which hit just after 5.30 am (2030 GMT).

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In 2011, a devastating 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck roughly 130 kilometres east of Miyagi prefecture, unleashing an enormous tsunami, triggering the Fukushima nuclear reactor meltdown and killing nearly 16,000 people.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Nuclear Fukushima Japan Asia

