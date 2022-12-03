6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts western Indonesia, no potential for tsunami

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's western province of West Java on Saturday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake rocked the province, which has been in an emergency relief effort after being hit by a 5.

6-magnitude quake last month, at 16:49 Jakarta time (0949 GMT) with the quake's epicenter situated at 52 km southwest of Garut district and at a depth of 118 km, the agency said.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.