UrduPoint.com

6.4-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Indonesia, No Potential For Tsunami

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts western Indonesia, no potential for tsunami

JAKARTA, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's western province of West Java on Saturday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake rocked the province, which has been in an emergency relief effort after being hit by a 5.

6-magnitude quake last month, at 16:49 Jakarta time (0949 GMT) with the quake's epicenter situated at 52 km southwest of Garut district and at a depth of 118 km, the agency said.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Jakarta Indonesia

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

20 minutes ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

27 minutes ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

2 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.