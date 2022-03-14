UrduPoint.com

6.4-magnitude Offshore Earthquake Jolts Philippines

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022

6.4-magnitude offshore earthquake jolts Philippines

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 jolted Occidental Mindoro province in the Philippines at dawn on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 5:05 a.m.

local time (2105 GMT Sunday), hit at a depth of 29 km, about 110 km northwest of Lubang town.

The tremor was also felt in Metro Manila, Batangas province, and several areas in the main Luzon island, the institute added.

The institute said the tectonic quake would trigger aftershocks but not cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

