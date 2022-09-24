UrduPoint.com

6.4 Magnitude Quake Jolts Western Indonesia, No Casualty Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

6.4 magnitude quake jolts western Indonesia, no casualty reported

JAKARTA, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Saturday morning, but did not leave casualties or damages, an agency and an official said.

The country's meteorology and geophysics agency did not issue a tsunami warning.

The quake jolted at 03:52 Jakarta time Saturday (2052 GMT Friday), with the epicenter at 45 km Southwest of Meulaboh town and the depth at 22 km under the sea bed, the agency said.

The tremors of the quake were felt in several parts of the province but did not cause damage or casualties, including in the hardest-hit areas of Meulaboh town, and the districts of Aceh Selatan (South Aceh) and Nagan Raya of the province, an official in charge at the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency Musriadi A said.

"The jolts of the quake were felt, but the residents did not panic. They only rushed outside their houses. So far there were no reports of houses or buildings damaged, or those wounded or killed," the official told Xinhua via phone.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Jakarta Indonesia

Recent Stories

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

1 hour ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

3 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

3 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.