UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

647 Medical Workers In Indonesia Die Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

647 medical workers in Indonesia die of COVID-19

JAKARTA, Jan. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 647 medical workers in Indonesia have died of COVID-19 from March 2020 to Wednesday, the Indonesian Medical Association said on Thursday.

Of the 647 medical workers, 289 were doctors, 27 dentists, 221 nurses, 84 midwives, 11 pharmacists, 15 medical laboratory staff members.

Head of the association's mitigation team Adib Khumaidi said the small number of COVID-19 diagnostic tests had caused insufficient handling of the pandemic and many medical workers were exposed to the virus.

"The number of tests in Indonesia now is less than 5 percent of the total population," Khumaidi said.

The province with the highest number of medical worker deaths is East Java, which reported 188 deaths.

In the country's capital Jakarta, the COVID-19 killed 43 doctors, 10 dentists, 25 nurses, two pharmacists, three medical lab staff members, and seven midwives.

Related Topics

Died Jakarta Indonesia March 2020 From

Recent Stories

Gas crisis blocking new investments: Mian Zahid Hu ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

21 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s national policy is a big step ..

57 minutes ago

Philippines approves emergency use of AstraZeneca ..

57 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.