65 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

65 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 65 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery had reached 218,944 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

