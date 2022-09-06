UrduPoint.com

65 Killed After 6.8-magnitude Quake Hits China's Sichuan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 11:40 AM

65 killed after 6.8-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan

CHENGDU, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A total of 65 people have been killed in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

Thirty-seven people were killed in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, and the other 28 died in Shimian County of Ya'an City.

As of 7 a.m.

Tuesday, 12 people were missing and 170 were found injured in Ganzi, including 56 seriously injured. A total of 78 people were injured in Shimian County as of 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The earthquake struck Luding County at 12:52 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. Sichuan has activated the highest level of emergency response for the earthquake.

