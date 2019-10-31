UrduPoint.com
6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits South Philippines: USGS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:20 AM

6.5 magnitude quake hits South Philippines: USGS

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A 6.5-magnitude quake struck Thursday in the southern Philippines, geologists said, the second powerful tremor to hit the area this week.

The quake hit the island of Mindanao, the US Geological Survey said, in the same area where a strong tremor killed at least six people on Tuesday.

USGS originally said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8.

There was no threat of a tsunami, USGS added.

