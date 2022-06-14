UrduPoint.com

6.5 Mln Master's Degrees Awarded In China Over Past Decade: Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 12:10 PM

6.5 mln master's degrees awarded in China over past decade: ministry

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 6.5 million master's and more than 600,000 doctorate degrees have been awarded in China over the past decade, according to the Ministry of Education.

China has made continuous efforts to improve the composition of disciplines and majors concerning its postgraduate education, the ministry said at a press conference Tuesday.

This achievement has provided a strong pool of talent for the development of the Party and the country, the ministry noted.

The number of tutors has increased from 298,000 in 2012 to 557,000 in 2021, said the ministry, adding that the proportion of full-time teachers with doctorate degrees increased from 60 percent in 2015 to 72

Related Topics

Education China 2015 From Million

Recent Stories

US Ambassador Donald Bloom hopes to strengthen rel ..

US Ambassador Donald Bloom hopes to strengthen relations with Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank mark ..

Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank market

27 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official vis ..

FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official visit

54 minutes ago
 PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pa ..

PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pakistanis on board

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.