BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 6.5 million master's and more than 600,000 doctorate degrees have been awarded in China over the past decade, according to the Ministry of Education.

China has made continuous efforts to improve the composition of disciplines and majors concerning its postgraduate education, the ministry said at a press conference Tuesday.

This achievement has provided a strong pool of talent for the development of the Party and the country, the ministry noted.

The number of tutors has increased from 298,000 in 2012 to 557,000 in 2021, said the ministry, adding that the proportion of full-time teachers with doctorate degrees increased from 60 percent in 2015 to 72