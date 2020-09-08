65th meeting of LAC BoG held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi presided over the 65th meeting of governing body of LAC here on Tuesday.

According to LAC spokesperson, during the meeting, important decisions were taken concerning the prosperity, promotion and projection of the organization.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai briefed the board members on the plans, budget and other issues related to the promotion of art and culture.

Rai further said that the LAC was also taking steps to make Alhamra more sustainable and accessible place for everyone.

All board members praised and considered Alhamra as one of the best institutions of culture in the world due to its better performance.

All board members welcomed the suggestions for the development and improvement of the organization.

The meeting was attended by famous poet and member BoG Amjad islam Amjad, former foreign service officer and member BoG Ghalib Iqbal,Nayyar Ali Dada, Sohail Warraich, Waris Baig and representativesof various government departments.