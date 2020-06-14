UrduPoint.com
6.6-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Coast Of Japan: USGS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

6.6-magnitude quake strikes off coast of Japan: USGS

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :A strong but deep 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southwest Japan early Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage caused by the earthquake; its epicentre was 135 kilometres (84 miles) northwest of Naze, Japan.

The quake, which USGS originally recorded as a 6.7-magnitude temblor, was relatively deep at 160 kilometres.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported that the earthquake was felt in Okinawa as well as the island of Kyushu.

It struck at 12:51 am local time (1551 GMT Saturday), according to USGS and was followed by a shallower 4.4-magnitude quake two hours later off Japan's southeast coast.

Another shallow quake, registering 5.3 in magnitude, occurred at 2018 GMT Saturday in the waters between southwest Japan and Taiwan. No tsunami warnings were issued.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

