Jakarta, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island early Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The strong quake hit at a depth of more than 500 kilometres (300 miles), the USGS said, adding that there was "a low likelihood of casualties and damage".