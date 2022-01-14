UrduPoint.com

6.6-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Indonesia's Java Island

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, as buildings were reported shaking in the capital Jakarta.

The quake hit to the island's southwest and at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles) at 0905 GMT, the USGS said.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but the tremor was felt in the capital and shook buildings, according to AFP journalists.

Some Jakarta residents were evacuated from buildings and hundreds were waiting outdoors after the quake, an AFP reporter there said.

Nur Latifa, a 25-year-old resident, described how people in the Kalibata City apartment complex -- in the south of the capital -- fled their homes as the quake hit.

"I was working from home and noticed my laptop was moving... then the door started to rattle and hanging objects started to make a noise," Latifa told AFP.

"I fetched my roommate who was in the bathroom and we fled the apartment. Outside people were rushing towards the emergency stairs."Indonesia experiences frequent quakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide, which stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Jakarta Indonesia Japan United States From Asia

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for ..

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for the mega event

2 minutes ago
 Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 843 coronavirus new cases, one death reported in P ..

843 coronavirus new cases, one death reported in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 37,207 new COVID-19 cases, highes ..

Philippines logs 37,207 new COVID-19 cases, highest since outbreak

4 minutes ago
 Pfizer Applies to Japanese Health Ministry for App ..

Pfizer Applies to Japanese Health Ministry for Approval of Oral COVID-19 Medicin ..

4 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Lifts State of Emergency in More Region ..

Kazakhstan Lifts State of Emergency in More Regions - Presidential Decrees

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.