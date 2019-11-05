UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6.6 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Tonga

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

6.6 magnitude quake strikes off Tonga

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Tuesday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the shallow undersea quake hit about 134 kilometres (83 miles) west of Neiafu, the country's second-largest town.

It said the temblor was not expected to have caused significant damage. The quake was not felt in Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa, according to an AFP reporter.

There was also no threat of a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

A second quake of 5.5 magnitude was recorded a few minutes later, the USGS said.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Neiafu Tonga United States

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s larg ..

7 hours ago

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

7 hours ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

8 hours ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

8 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

8 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.