66 Still Missing From Maui Wildfires: Hawaii Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

66 still missing from Maui wildfires: Hawaii Governor

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) --:There are still 66 people missing following the devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui a month ago, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said Friday.

The wildfires started on Aug. 8 and blazed through the oceanside historic town of Lahaina on Maui. According to the authorities, the fires claimed 115 lives and destroyed swathes of indigenous cultural heritage, making it one of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii's history and the deadliest U.S. wildfires in over a century.

"Today marks one month since deadly fires devastated Lahaina and other areas of Maui," said Green in an address Friday, adding that search and rescue teams have completed search and rescue efforts in Lahaina.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation reported 66 people "still unaccounted for based on calls and emails they've received," the governor said. "This is the number that initially was over 3,000 and then dropped to 385 last week."More than 7,500 survivors who were displaced have been relocated from shelters to 29 hotels and hundreds of Airbnbs, according to the governor.

