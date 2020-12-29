66th meeting of LAC BoGs held at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The 66th meeting of the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) board of Governors (BoGs) was held here on Tuesday, with its chairperson Muneeza Hashmi in the chair.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai presented the agenda and briefed the meeting about the LAC performance during the year 2020, which was approved by the members of the governing body.

She also informed the meeting about ongoing Alhamra online programmes.

Muneeza Hashmi said that the year 2020 saw tremendous achievements in the field of culture and all programmes continued online successfully.

The meeting approved important cultural projects for the year 2021 and commended the successful organisation of cultural activities in the year 2020 with COVID-19 standards operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Warraich, Nayyar Ali Dada, Amjad islam Amjad, Rukhsana David, Ayesha Shahnawaz, Asif Sana, Waris Baig, and representatives of secretary Finance, ptv, district government, commissioner Lahore Office were also present.

Saman Rai also presented souvenirs to all members attending the meeting.