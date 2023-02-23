UrduPoint.com

6.8-magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Tajikistan: USGS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tajikistan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck around 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles).

USGS estimated that "little or no population" will be exposed to landslides from the quake.

Its epicentre appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China.

A 5.0-magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake.

The sparsely populated territory is surrounded by the towering Pamir Mountains.

