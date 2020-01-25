UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

6.8 magnitude quake hits eastern Turkey

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale hit eastern Turkey on Friday, a Turkish government agency said.

There was no immediate information about any casualties but the country's interior minister said there were reports that some buildings had collapsed.

The quake shook the Sivrice district in the eastern province of Elazig at around 8.

55 pm (1755 GMT), the government's disaster and emergency management agency said.

The US Geological Survey assessed the quake's magnitude at 6.7, and said it struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (about six miles).

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said there was no news of casualties at the moment.

"Sivrice was shaken very seriously, we have directed our rescue teams to the region," he told reporters, adding that there were reports of some collapsed buildings in the region.

Turkey lies on major faultlines and is prone to earthquakes.

Related Topics

Earthquake Interior Minister Turkey Elazig Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

36 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

36 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

1 hour ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.