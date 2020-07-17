UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6.9-magnitude Quake Hits Papua New Guinea, Tsunami Warning Issued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:20 AM

6.9-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Papua New Guinea Friday, prompting a tsunami warning for coastal areas within 300 kilometres (180 miles).

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 85 kilometers (51 miles) at 12:50 local time (0250 GMT).

There were no immediate reports about damage or casualties in the area.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said populations in nearby coastal areas should be on alert for possible "hazardous" waves.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Alert Papua New Guinea

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

8 hours ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.