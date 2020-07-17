6.9-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Papua New Guinea Friday, prompting a tsunami warning for coastal areas within 300 kilometres (180 miles).

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 85 kilometers (51 miles) at 12:50 local time (0250 GMT).

There were no immediate reports about damage or casualties in the area.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said populations in nearby coastal areas should be on alert for possible "hazardous" waves.