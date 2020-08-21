UrduPoint.com
6.9-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Indonesia: USGS

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:00 AM

6.9-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A 6.9-magnitude quake struck eastern Indonesia on Friday, the US Geological Survey reported, but there was no tsunami warning issued and no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The undersea tremor struck at a depth of more than 600 kilometres (375 miles) about 220 kilometres south of Katabu on the island of Sulawesi, the agency said, with reports that it was felt hundreds of kilometres away from the epicentre.

Deep quakes tend to cause less damage than shallow ones.

