6G Commercialization Expected Around 2030: Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

6G commercialization expected around 2030: report

SHANGHAI, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) --:The world is expected to see the commercialization of 6G around 2030, said a report released on Sunday.

The next-generation mobile communication technology will integrate with advanced computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, according to a white paper issued by the IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group that was established in June 2019 under the guidance by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The report said the 6G network will realize the deep integration of the real physical world and the virtual digital one, and build a new world of "intelligent connection of everything and digital twin."According to the report, the international organization on telecom technologies 3GPP is expected to initiate the research and development (R&D) of the 6G international technical standard by around 2025 before the expected commercialization around 2030.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

