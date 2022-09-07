6th Taihe Civilizations Forum held in Beijing

BEIJING, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Beijing hosted the 6th Taihe Civilisations Forum (TCF), organised by China's leading think tank, the Taihe Institute.

The forum took place in three thematic sections, focusing on education and culture, science and technology, and international relations.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Deputy Secretary-General Grigory Logvinov participated in the discussion "Great Powers Rivalry, Regional Cooperation, Security and Development in the Asia-Pacific Region", according to SCO Secretariat here.

Since its inception in 2017, the forum has become an impactful international platform for exchange, bringing together some 800 leading experts from governmental and academic circles in China and abroad.