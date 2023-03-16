UrduPoint.com

7 Automakers In S. Korea To Recall 8,875 Vehicles For Defects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Seven automakers in South Korea, including Hyundai Motor and BMW, will voluntarily recall 8,875 vehicles for defects in software and other components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest carmaker, will recall 5,857 units of four models, including Pavise, Kona SX2 and Avante N, for faulty software and defective seat belt buckle.

BMW Korea will recall 1,450 units of seven models, including iX3 M Sport, on software errors in wireless charging devices.

GM Asia-Pacific regional headquarters will recall 504 units of two models, including Cadillac XT5, to fix the defective rear camera system.

