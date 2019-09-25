UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Children Among 16 Killed By Air Strikes In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

7 children among 16 killed by air strikes in Yemen

Dubai, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Air strikes allegedly carried out by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Huthi rebels in Yemen on Tuesday killed 16 people including seven children, an official and a doctor said.

The raid came days after the Huthi insurgents offered to halt drone and ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to end a war that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

The rebels have claimed responsibility for the September 14 attacks on Saudi oil installations that knocked out half of the OPEC kingpin's production and sent shock waves through world energy markets.

Tuesday's air strikes on Qatabah, in southern Yemen's Daleh province, partly controlled by the rebels, marked the first major attack believed to have been carried out by the coalition since the Huthis' offer.

"Sixteen people, including women and children, were killed and nine others injured" in a raid targeting a home in Daleh, a local official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A doctor at Al-Thawra hospital in nearby Ibb province, which received the bodies of those killed, said seven children and four women were among them.

Aid group Save the Children, whose staff treated some of the casualties, said one of the wounded children had lost her entire family in the explosion.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack World Yemen Oil Doctor Saudi Ibb Saudi Arabia September Women Market Family

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

56 minutes ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

1 hour ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

24 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.