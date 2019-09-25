7 children among 16 killed by air strikes in Yemen

Dubai, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Air strikes allegedly carried out by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Huthi rebels in Yemen on Tuesday killed 16 people including seven children, an official and a doctor said.

The raid came days after the Huthi insurgents offered to halt drone and ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to end a war that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

The rebels have claimed responsibility for the September 14 attacks on Saudi oil installations that knocked out half of the OPEC kingpin's production and sent shock waves through world energy markets.

Tuesday's air strikes on Qatabah, in southern Yemen's Daleh province, partly controlled by the rebels, marked the first major attack believed to have been carried out by the coalition since the Huthis' offer.

"Sixteen people, including women and children, were killed and nine others injured" in a raid targeting a home in Daleh, a local official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A doctor at Al-Thawra hospital in nearby Ibb province, which received the bodies of those killed, said seven children and four women were among them.

Aid group Save the Children, whose staff treated some of the casualties, said one of the wounded children had lost her entire family in the explosion.