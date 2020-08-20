UrduPoint.com
7 Companies To Recall Over 19,000 Vehicles

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

7 companies to recall over 19,000 vehicles

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :BMW Korea and six other companies will voluntarily recall more than 19,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.

The six other companies are Ford Sales Service Korea, Husqvarna Motorcycles Korea, Absolute Best of Korea Technology, Bike Korea Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) Korea and Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The seven companies are recalling 19,217 units due to faulty components in 43 models, the statement said.

The problems include possible power outages during driving in BMW's G 310 R motorcycle, possible fuel leaks in the Svartpilen 701 motorcycle imported by Husqvarna Motorcycles and possible overheating of the engine in the Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi sport utility vehicle imported by Hanbul Motors, it said.

The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.

