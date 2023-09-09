7 dead in bus crash in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) --:Seven people were killed and 27 others injured when a passenger bus crashed into a truck on Friday night in Banke district of western Nepal, local police said on Saturday.

The bus with 41 people on board hit a truck parked on the East-West Highway as it was carrying tourists back from a visit of neighboring Dang district, said Sundar Tiwari, a police officer from Banke.

"It seems the overspeeding bus hit the truck, causing the fatal accident," Tiwari told Xinhua, noting that all the injured, two of them in critical conditions, were receiving treatment at a local hospital.