UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Dead In Uganda Protests After Arrest Of Presidential Candidate

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

7 dead in Uganda protests after arrest of presidential candidate

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The death toll from violent protests which erupted after the arrest of Uganda's presidential candidate Bobi Wine rose to seven on Thursday, police said.

"So far the dead are seven, as from late last evening (Wednesday). Those injured are 45," police spokesman Fred Enanga told AFP.

Ugandan security forces clashed with supporters of the pop star-turned-opposition leader Wine who is President Yoweri Museveni's main opponent in the January 14 presidential election.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, remained in police custody on Thursday, after being arrested for allegedly violating coronavirus measures at his rallies.

Enanga said calm had returned to the capital Kampala "even after there were attempts by some gangs this morning to block roads by burning tyres and setting up barricades, which police stopped."str-fb/ri

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Police Kampala Uganda January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,610 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

35 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Minsk Next Week for Talks With Pre ..

11 minutes ago

Administrator ensures proper cleanliness in hospit ..

11 minutes ago

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'Encouraging' Immune ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.