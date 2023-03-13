(@FahadShabbir)

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) --:At least seven people have been killed by crocodiles in Tanzania's part of Lake Victoria between Jan. 1, 2023, and Feb. 9, 2023, officials said on Friday.

The officials said most of the victims were residents on Kome Islet on the lake, the world's largest tropical lake shared by Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

The killings of the seven people by crocodiles was raised by councilors for Bushosa district council in Mwanza region during their meeting to address various issues, including development activities, defense and security.

Deogratius Ivoy, a councilor for Nyakasasa ward, said some of the killed people were fishermen and others were attacked by the crocodiles while swimming for leisure.

Damson Miyaga, a councilor for Maisome ward, said the latest attack by the crocodiles occurred on Feb. 9 when they killed a 36-year-old woman who was swimming in the lake.

The councilors appealed to the government to cull the crocodiles before they caused devastating consequences.