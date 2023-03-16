7 killed in helicopter crash in N. Iraq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) --:A helicopter crashed in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, killing all passengers onboard, the regional Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Thursday.

The Eurocopter AS350 helicopter crashed near a village in Duhok province at 8:40 p.m.

(1740 GMT) on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Kurdish CTS.

"An explosion inside the helicopter caused the crash, and initial information indicates that seven people onboard were killed," a Kurdish security source who asked to remain anonymous said.

The source said that the helicopter crashed near an oil field, which was not affected by the incident.