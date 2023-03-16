UrduPoint.com

7 Killed In Helicopter Crash In N. Iraq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

7 killed in helicopter crash in N. Iraq

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) --:A helicopter crashed in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, killing all passengers onboard, the regional Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Thursday.

The Eurocopter AS350 helicopter crashed near a village in Duhok province at 8:40 p.m.

(1740 GMT) on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Kurdish CTS.

"An explosion inside the helicopter caused the crash, and initial information indicates that seven people onboard were killed," a Kurdish security source who asked to remain anonymous said.

The source said that the helicopter crashed near an oil field, which was not affected by the incident.

Related Topics

Iraq Oil All P

Recent Stories

UAE President directs provision of $3 million to s ..

UAE President directs provision of $3 million to support reconstruction of Pales ..

9 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

3 hours ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.