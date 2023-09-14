Open Menu

7 Killed In Violent Clashes In Lebanon's Palestinian Refugee Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

7 killed in violent clashes in Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camp

BEIRUT, Sept. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :-- Seven people were killed and 24 wounded after armed clashes broke out again on Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp, the National news Agency (NNA) reported.

The Ain Al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp near the southern city of Sidon witnessed violent clashes in which machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades were used, said NNA, adding that flare bombs were used for the first time within the refugee camp.

The armed clashes prompted significant displacement in Sidon and its environs, and the southern Sidon highway and several neighborhoods near the camp were also struck by stray bullets.

In the new wave of violence in the camp since last Thursday, about 20 were killed and 140 injured, according to local media.

Clashes between rival groups often occur in the Ain Al-Helweh camp.

