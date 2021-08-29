UrduPoint.com

7 Loyalists Killed In Strikes On Yemen's Largest Airbase

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Strikes on Yemen's largest airbase Sunday killed at least seven pro-government troops and injured scores more, medical and loyalist sources told AFP, blaming rebels for the attack.

Medics said they received seven bodies and treated more than 50 people injured in the attack on Al-Anad air base in the government-held southern province of Lahij.

The internationally-recognised government -- backed by a Saudi-led military coalition -- and the Iran-allied Huthi rebels have been locked in war since 2014, when the insurgents seized the capital Sanaa.

Armed forces spokesman Mohammed al-Naqib told AFP there were casualties, without giving numbers, accusing the rebels of launching missile and drone strikes.

A local pro-government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed fatalities.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel side.

