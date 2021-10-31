7 Mali soldiers killed in separate attacks

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Seven Malian soldiers were killed in two separate attacks on Saturday in the centre and southwest of the conflict-ridden Sahel state, the army said.

Five soldiers were killed when their pick-up truck hit a road bomb in central Mali, the military said in a statement, while at least two soldiers were killed in another attack in the southwest, which also left three wounded.