7 More Die With COVID-19 In IOK, Toll Crosses 200 Mark

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

7 more die with COVID-19 in IOK, toll crosses 200 mark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Seven more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the Indian Occupied Kashmir territory, Wednesday morning, taking the number of COVID-19 related fatalities to over 200.

According to Kashmir Media Service, all the seven fresh deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley.

Of these, six coronavirus patients died at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar and one at Government Medical College (GMC) in Islamabad.

With these fatalities, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 203 in the occupied territory including 184 in the Kashmir Valley, 18 in Jammu division and 01 in Ladakh region

More Stories From Miscellaneous

