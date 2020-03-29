7 new cases of COVID-19 registered in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 28 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Health authorities Saturday said seven new cases were registered in AJK which rose to a total number of 97 suspected coronavirus cases.

The Health authorities conducted the tests of 97 persons out of which 66 cases were negative while two cases were detected positive, they were here at Quarantine Centre.

The reports of rest of 29 suspects were awaited from the NIH Lab Islamabad which would be received in next two days, an official statement released to the media by the State health authorities said.

According to the latest report, out of the seven new cases, three patients have been admitted in AIMS Muzaffarabad, and one each in Mirpur, Bath, Havaili and Palandri DHQ Hospitals.

The State Health Department report revealed that fully furnished isolation wards have been set up with required kits and other latest facilities at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot, Divisional Headquarters Hospitals at Mirpur besides, the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Bhimber, Kotli and New City Mirpur.