Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Fierce fighting in the battle for control of Yemen's strategic Marib city has left 70 dead among pro-government and Huthi rebel ranks over the past 24 hours, loyalist military officials said Sunday.

Two officials in the pro-government forces told AFP that battles are raging on three fronts outside Marib city as the Huthis mount a concerted push. The toll comes after officials on Saturday announced 53 killed on both sides.