7.0-magnitude earthquake near Chilean Antarctic base: officials

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday off the coast of Antarctica, with authorities issuing a tsunami warning for researchers at Chile's Eduardo Frei base on the frigid continent, emergency officials said.

The quake struck at 8:36 pm (2336 GMT) about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the Eduardo Frei base at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), Chile's National Emergency Office said, urging evacuation from "the beach area of the Antarctic" ahead of a possible tsunami.