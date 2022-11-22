UrduPoint.com

7.0-magnitude Quake Hits 18 Km SW Of Malango, Solomon Islands

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 10:40 AM

7.0-magnitude quake hits 18 km SW of Malango, Solomon Islands

SYDNEY, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 jolted 18 km SW of Malango, the Solomon Islands at 02:03:07 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 15.0 km, was initially determined to be at 9.812 degrees south latitude and 159.596 degrees east longitude.

According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide level are possible for some coasts of the Solomon Islands.

The system suggested that government agencies responsible for threatened coastal areas should take action to inform and instruct any coastal populations at risk in accordance with their own evaluation, procedures and the level of threat.

Persons located in threatened coastal areas should stay alert for information and follow instructions from national and local authorities, it added.

The government of the Solomon Islands told the Chinese Embassy that the overall situation in Honiara is stable, with no injuries or casualties reported.

But aftershocks are still ongoing, and the possibility of landslides and small tsunamis along the southwestern coast of the Guadalcanal island, where Honiara is located, can not be ruled out, said the government.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake China Threatened Alert Honiara Solomon Islands From Government

Recent Stories

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strateg ..

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strategic reserves of sugar

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

1 hour ago
 IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

10 hours ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

10 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.