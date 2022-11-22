7.0-magnitude quake hits 18 km SW of Malango, Solomon Islands

SYDNEY, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 jolted 18 km SW of Malango, the Solomon Islands at 02:03:07 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 15.0 km, was initially determined to be at 9.812 degrees south latitude and 159.596 degrees east longitude.

According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide level are possible for some coasts of the Solomon Islands.

The system suggested that government agencies responsible for threatened coastal areas should take action to inform and instruct any coastal populations at risk in accordance with their own evaluation, procedures and the level of threat.

Persons located in threatened coastal areas should stay alert for information and follow instructions from national and local authorities, it added.

The government of the Solomon Islands told the Chinese Embassy that the overall situation in Honiara is stable, with no injuries or casualties reported.

But aftershocks are still ongoing, and the possibility of landslides and small tsunamis along the southwestern coast of the Guadalcanal island, where Honiara is located, can not be ruled out, said the government.