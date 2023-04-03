UrduPoint.com

7.0-magnitude Quake Hits Western Papua New Guinea: USGS

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 01:20 AM

7.0-magnitude quake hits western Papua New Guinea: USGS

Sydney, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Papua New Guinea before dawn Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The temblor struck 97 kilometers (60 miles) from the coastal town of Wewak at a depth of 62 kilometers, and occurred shortly after 4:00 am local time, the USGS reported.

No tsunami order was issued.

Loosening of soft ground in the quake zone has potential to cause damage to communities in the area, the USGS said, although the area is sparsely populated.

Such loosening, known as liquefaction, can cause substantial subsidence and horizontal sliding of the ground and result in major damage, the seismology agency said.

The earthquake shook an area about 100 kilometers east of the border with Indonesia on the island of New Guinea.

The remote New Britain region, part of an archipelago in eastern Papua New Guinea, was struck by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in late February.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Wewak Indonesia Papua New Guinea Guinea February Border From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s m ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s majlis in Dubai

22 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

53 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

1 hour ago
 Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of ..

Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative marks 10 years of philanthropic and charitable ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives graduates of Stanfor ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives graduates of Stanford University

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.