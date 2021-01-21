7.0-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines: USGS
Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning was not issued.
The quake hit about 310 kilometres (193 miles) southeast of Davao city on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 95 kilometres (59 miles) at 8:23 pm local time (1223 GMT), according to USGS.
