7.0-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines: USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:50 PM

7.0-magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines: USGS

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning was not issued.

The quake hit about 310 kilometres (193 miles) southeast of Davao city on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 95 kilometres (59 miles) at 8:23 pm local time (1223 GMT), according to USGS.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

