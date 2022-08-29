UrduPoint.com

70 Pct Of Hotels, Guesthouses In Cambodia Reopen After COVID-19 Wanes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

70 pct of hotels, guesthouses in Cambodia reopen after COVID-19 wanes

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Some 70 percent of hotels and guesthouses in Cambodia have resumed their operations after the COVID-19 pandemic has waned, the Ministry of Tourism said in a report on Monday.

The report said some 520 out of a total of 739 hotels and guesthouses in the kingdom have so far reopened, as 190 continued to halt their businesses and 29 permanently closed.

Meanwhile, some 2,166 restaurants, or 85.6 percent of the kingdom's 2,529 restaurants, have so far resumed their operations, as 363 establishments are still either suspended or closed, the report added.

Ministry of Tourism's secretary of state and spokesman Top Sopheak said Siem Reap, home to the famed Angkor Archaeological Park, was the worst affected province as 90 percent of businesses were suspended or totally closed in the last two years.

However, 46 percent of those affected businesses have reopened as the Tourism Industry recorded a sharp rise of international tourists after the country reopened its borders to travelers without quarantine since November last year.

"We hope that during the peak tourist season of October, November and December, the number of international tourists will increase further so that it will help those previously-closed tourism businesses to reopen," he said in a news release.

Currently, some 5,000 international visitors come to Cambodia each day, including 700 to 800 to Siem Reap province, Sopheak said. Tourism is one of four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy.

The country attracted more than 740,000 international visitors in the first seven months of 2022, an increase of 560 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Related Topics

Siem Reap Same Cambodia October November December Industry Top

Recent Stories

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

2 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

3 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

5 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

6 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.