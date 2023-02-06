UrduPoint.com

70 Pct Of Mongolian Territory Covered By Snow

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) --:About 70 percent of the Mongolian territory has been covered with snow of up to 60 cm thick, local media reported on Monday.

The condition increases the risk of extreme wintry weather -- known as "dzud", said the report, citing the country's Ministry of food, Agriculture and Light Industry.

Dzud is a Mongolian term to describe a severely cold winter when a large number of livestock die because the ground is frozen or covered by snow.

Herders across the country have used 60 percent of the total hay and fodder stored for the livestock, it said.

