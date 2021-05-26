UrduPoint.com
70 Years Of Pak-China Ties-themed Photo Exhibition Kicks Off In Chengdu, China

Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :An itinerant photo exhibition themed by '70th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties' kicked off at the campus of Sichuan Normal University (SNU), Ghengdu, China on Wednesday.

This photo exhibition is jointly organized by SNU, University of Karachi, Pakistan, Consulate-General of China in Karachi and Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu.

Nearly 100 photos showcase the historical process of exchanges between China and Pakistan over the past seven decades, according to CEN.

Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood, Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Chengdu, said, "We can have a look at significant moments in Pak-China relationship by this photo exhibition.

" He said that the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu would further strengthen cooperation with SNU and take part in building a Pak-China community of common destiny.

Wang Mingyi, President of SNU said that the university had been training Chinese language teachers for Pakistan, promote educational and cultural exchanges, and conduct joint scientific research to serve the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

