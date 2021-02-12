71 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 71 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Friday.

There were 820 confirmed cases still being treated, including 12 in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Thursday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 89,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 84,292 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.