7.1 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand islands

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) -:A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand on Monday.

The country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said there was "no tsunami threat" to New Zealand following the earthquake.

"Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand," it said in a statement.

According to the NEMA, the earthquake hit the region at around 1:42 p.m. (0142GMT).

The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake had a depth of 49 kilometers (30 miles).

Kermadec Islands is located northeast of New Zealand's North Island and southwest of Tonga.