Los Angeles, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern California on Friday at 8:19 pm (0319 GMT Saturday), the United States Geological Survey said.

The latest quake is part of what geologists are calling an "earthquake sequence" and follows a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the same area the day before.