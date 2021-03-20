7.2-magnitude quake off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued: JMA

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory on Saturday, after a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast.

The quake hit at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off Miyagi region with a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles), the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.