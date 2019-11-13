UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

72,000-plus Digitized Ancient Chinese Books Available Online

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

72,000-plus digitized ancient Chinese books available online

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 7,200 digitized ancient Chinese books were launched online Tuesday by the National library of China (NLA) and a dozen other institutions, bringing the total number of digitized ancient books available online to more than 72,000.

The digitization of ancient books is expected to facilitate free public access and academic research.

The online publication, co-construction and sharing of digital resources of ancient books enable members of the public and researchers to browse ancient books at home, as well as provide convenience for scholars at home and abroad to study ancient books, according to the NLA.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Karakarm Express slips from track, leaves several ..

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 November 2019

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

11 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

11 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.