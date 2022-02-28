72220 children to be immunized with anti-polio vaccine in Mirpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 28 (APP):A total of 72220 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine in Mirpur, AJK during the five-day nation wide anti-polio campaign commenced from Monday, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain said.

The district has been divided into 28 zones with the induction of the one supervisor in each zone to implement the drive. One Ward Incharge will supervise the campaign in the determined area falling in each Union Council in the district, the D.H.O told APP's AJK Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao here on Monday.

He said that the inaugural ceremony in the district was held at the EPI Center, the Immunizing Point set up at D.H.O Office where children up to five years of age were administered the anti-polio drops by the chief guest Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Dr. Omer Azam and other senior officers of the district administration and doctors.

He said that a total of 400 mobile teams were constituted and 41 fixed centers have been set up in the district to immunize the children with the anti-polio vaccine. Besides, 14 transit points have also been carved out in various parts of Mirpur district to feed the traveling children with the anti-polio vaccine and vitamin 'A' drops during the campaign.

Meanwhile, renowned physician and expert of family medicines Dr. Khalid Yousaf said here Monday that there was earnest need of accountability and commitment to this global cause for achieving the target for complete eradication of this fatal disease.

He advised the parents to cooperative the visiting mobile paramedic teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

Meanwhile, it is officially learnt that no any case of polio disease to any child was reported in this district.

APP / AHR.