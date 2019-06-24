7.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia, no tsunami threat

(@imziishan)

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :A powerful magnitude 7.3 quake struck eastern Indonesia on Monday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit at a depth of 208 kilometres (129 miles) south of Ambon island at 11:53 local time, the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami as the quake was too deep.