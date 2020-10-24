73rd founding day of AJK being celebrated with enthusiasm

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 24 (APP):The 73rd founding day anniversary of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) being celebrated on Saturday across the state and rest of the world with great enthusiasm with renewal of the pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches to its logical end through liberation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan State.

This year the anniversary of AJK government was observed when India, through her August 5 last year shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act, scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir which determine the grant of right of self determination to the people of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny.

Pakistan and AJK national flags hoisting ceremonies were held in the State's capital town of Muzaffarabad besides at all district and tehsil headquarters were the hallmark of the founding day of AJK government to celebrate the historic day with traditional zeal and fervor.

Major ceremony was held at the Prime Minister Secretariat's lawn in the state's metropolis Saturday morning where in a simple but impressive manner.

It was attended by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan elected representatives, social and political workers, notables, government officials and the city elite.

AJK President, Prime Minister and other elected representatives while speaking on this occasion, highlighted the significance of this historic day when the representative government of entire state of Jammu and Kashmir was formed on October 24, 1947 under the dynamic leadership of (late) Ch. Ghulam Abbas, the Supreme Head of the first govt of the state comprising the liberated territory.

A full dressed AJK police contingent presented salute in the State's capital city. The ceremony was largely attended by the people from all sections of the society besides elected representatives including AJK cabinet members and law makers, judges of top and subordinate judiciary, senior officials of the AJK govt.

lawyers, journalists and the city elite.

AJK Presidential award was conferred upon various personalities on this occasion in acknowledgement of their meritorious services in Kashmir freedom struggle and the social sectors in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Similar special ceremonies were also held at all district and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day with traditional zeal and fervor.

In Mirpur, two separate flag hoisting ceremonies were held at the local AJK Supreme Court building and at the Municipal Corporation lawn where acting chief Justice of AJK Raja Saeed Akram Khan and AJK Power Development Minister Ch. Rukhsar Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Raja Tahir Mumtaz respectively hoisted the National flags of Pakistan and AJK. These ceremonies were attended among others by officials of the superior and subordinate judiciary, officials of the local district administration including SSP Raja Irfan Saleem, ADC (G) Ch. Haq Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Munir Ahmed Qureshi, Administrator Municipal Corporation Tahir Mirza, Director General MDA Anwar Ghazi and the city elite.

Special briefings including seminars and symposia were held in different parts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad were to celebrate the founding day of AJK government observed throughout the liberated territory with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with full solidarity and deep sympathies with their brethren sisters at the other side of the line of control in IIOJK renewing the pledge to achieve the right of self determination at all costs through getting IIOJK territory from Indian forced and illegal occupation.

Recalling the history of struggle for freedom in the state of Jammu and Kashmir civil society and others attending these ceremonies, urged the free world to help the people of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State to make their struggle for liberation from the Indian clutches complete success and afford them opportunity to decide about their fate in line with the U.N resolutions on Kashmir.